KUCHING, April 28 — A retired civil servant here lost RM122,000 after being duped by three suspected foreign nationals offering to help rid her of bad luck.

Padawan acting police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the victim, in her early 60s, was approached by three women — believed to be Chinese nationals — while she was at a market in Mile 10 Kota Padawan around 6am Saturday.

“The suspects asked her for help in locating an old man known as ‘Akek’ who was supposedly a traditional medicine practitioner.

“They also told the victim that she was ‘suffering’ from bad luck and that she should follow them to seek ‘treatment’,” he said in a statement today.

Lim said the victim was asked to get into a car with the suspects who then proceeded to remove a gold necklace and bracelet she had on her.

The victim was also instructed by the suspects to hand over valuables she kept at home as part of the ‘treatment’ process, he added.

He said the victim was then brought to her house where she took RM1,200, gold jewellery and ¥50,000 (RM1,500) and handed them over to the suspects.

“The suspects then gave the victim a red bag, purportedly containing the cash and valuables, and instructed her not to open it until after nine days. Later that day, the victim felt suspicious and opened the bag, only to discover two bottles of mineral water and a packet of salt inside.

“She lodged a police report the same day and estimated her loss at RM122,000,” he said.

In view of the case, Lim reminded the public to be wary when approached by strangers offering help to ‘cleanse’ one of misfortune, and to report such activities to the police.

“Do not get into any vehicle with them and do not hand over any valuables. Those with information on such scammers are urged to contact Padawan Commercial Crime Investigation Division head ASP Pricha Azin on 019-8897640 or Insp Mohd Hisyam Mohd Shah on 014-6662855,” he said. — The Borneo Post