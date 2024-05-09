KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has started its system installation works, marking the final phase of construction work before entering the testing and commissioning stage.

ECRL project contractor China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd said in a statement today that the system installation works phase encompasses the construction of electrification, traction power supply, overhead catenary system, signalling, and telecommunication systems.

“These components collectively form the core infrastructure for modern railway transportation, ensuring safety, efficiency, and reliability,” it said.

ECRL project managing director Kong Qi said this marks an important progress in modern railway transportation infrastructure and a significant milestone for the ECRL project.

“We are confident of the future development and look forward to bringing a safer, more efficient, and more convenient railway transport system to the East Coast of Malaysia,” he said.

The ECRL project is the largest economic and trade cooperation between China and Malaysia, as a flagship project of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

As of last month, the construction progress of the ECRL had reached 65 per cent, with the alignment crossing the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor. — Bernama