KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Malaysia has called on all involved parties to exercise restraint and cease provocative acts that could further heighten conflicts in the Middle East region.

Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York, Datuk Ahmad Faisal Muhamad said, “Malaysia is gravely concerned by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We urge all parties to cease all provocative and hostile acts.”

In delivering Malaysia’s statement at the Open Debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question held in New York, on Thursday (April 25), Ahmad Faisal highlighted the severe impact of Israel’s ongoing military actions, which have continued for over 200 days, resulting in “unprecedented catastrophic humanitarian consequences.”

“For example, we are horrified by the destruction of Nasser and Al Shifa hospitals and the discovery of mass graves in their compounds.

“We demand independent, thorough and transparent international investigations,” he said.

Malaysia also criticised Israel for not adhering to international law and United Nations resolutions, particularly Resolution 2728 (2024), which demands that Israel immediately cease its offensive and lift barriers to international aid.

Ahmad Faisal lamented the planned Israeli military operations in Rafah, warning of disastrous outcomes if the assault proceeded.

He also directed a plea to the Security Council saying, “The impunity that Israel has long enjoyed, has emboldened it to act recklessly. This has to stop.

“This Council must act resolutely and decisively to enforce compliance on the part of Israel, because the consequences could be extremely perilous, not only for the region but also the world,” he said.

The envoy also outlined specific steps necessary to de-escalate the situation, including a sustained and permanent ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries.

Support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) was also a key point which Ahmad Faisal described UNRWA’s role as “indispensable and irreplaceable.”

“UNWRA’S function as the primary human development agency for Palestinian refugees must continue to be supported.

“Malaysia welcomes the final report of the Independent Review Group, which acknowledges the already extensive mechanisms and procedures within UNRWA, to ensure neutrality.

“We also welcome UNRWA’s commitment to implement the recommendations to its best ability. Sufficient resources must be allocated to UNRWA towards this endeavour,” he added. — Bernama