TAWAU, April 25 — A Putrajaya-based company offering umrah travel packages was ordered to compensate six individuals, including a married couple, with RM46,940 after they failed to perform their umrah pilgrimage scheduled for March 20 last year.

Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM) Sabah branch president Larina Wong, instructed Emraz Travel & Tour Sdn Bhd to compensate the six individuals within 14 days of receiving Form 8, the refund instruction “award”.

The decision was made after the claimant in this case, Rajis Yusof, 41, along with five others, successfully submitted Form 1 to the company’s legal counsel.

During today’s hearing at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) office in Tawau, no representative from Emraz Travel & Tour Sdn Bhd was present.

Prior to this, Rajis and the other five individuals made full payments to the company through three transactions. The first payment of RM40,000 was made on November 30, 2022, followed by a second payment of RM6,490 on January 30, 2023, and a final balance of RM450.

If the company fails to comply with the payment instructions within 14 days, the claimant can complain to the ministry. — Bernama

