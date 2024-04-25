KUALA TERENGGANU, April 25 — The Terengganu state government is implementing three strategies to strengthen the state’s fiscal position, namely, controlling expenditure, optimising revenue from existing sources and exploring new sources.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the government machinery at all levels must also reassess every project’s necessity, feasibility and priority.

He said initiatives that can be continued must be aligned with the targets and strategies of Budget 2024 and have a high impact, are easy and quick to implement, involve costs that do not burden the state government’s finances, provide long-term benefits and are adaptable to meet current needs and circumstances.

He said this when winding up the debate for the motion of thanks on the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin’s address when opening the first sitting of the second term of the 15th State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Ahmad Samsuri said to optimise revenue from existing sources, Terengganu must improve legislative aspects and best practices related to revenue collection, including enhancing revenue collection through enforcement and digitalisation and reviewing allocations from the federal government to ensure they align with the law and current situation.

On the plans and efforts to explore and exploit new revenue sources, he said the focus is on developing rare earth industry and renewable energy, which have increasingly significant frameworks and potential.

“...until it covers biomass, ocean energy through wave and tidal energy generation and the significant potential of hydrogen energy through Green Hydrogen Park at locations that we are currently identifying,” he said, adding that these measures must be implemented meticulously, swiftly and proactively to ensure maximum returns and benefits to the state government and the people.

Ahmad Samsuri also said the federal government had made petroleum royalty payments totalling RM802.2 million out of the original estimate of RM1.52 billion, involving RM651 million for emoluments, RM109 million for deferred and scheduled payments and RM42.1 million for debt repayments.

He said the first payment for the current year, the state government, received RM301.7 million compared to the RM762 million estimate, adding that the second payment is expected to be made in September.

The Ru Rendang assemblyman also assured that the Terengganu government would continue its close and professional relations with the federal government based on legal provisions for the sake of the people’s well-being.

He said it is time for Terengganu and the country to abandon outdated politics based on vengeance and oppression.

“...there is no benefit for any state government to be confrontational or to fight with the central government, vice versa,” he said, adding that both governments have the same objectives to develop the state and country.

“Misunderstanding and suspicion between the central and state government is a no-win situation,” he added. — Bernama