KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The two sons of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are still seeking an extension from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to declare their assets, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Quoting an anonymous source, the report said MACC in response has granted an extension to businessmen Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir and Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir to examine all assets that need to be declared.

“They are still requesting an extension from MACC, as there are still some details to be finalised,” the source told Utusan Malaysia.

Malay Mail is seeking comments from MACC to verify the matter.

On February 22, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that extending the deadline by 30 days or more for both businessmen to declare assets to the MACC is permitted, considering it reasonable.

Both of Dr Mahathir's children possess significant assets and must meticulously review each one for declaration, with the allotted time frame deemed appropriate according to explanations provided by the investigating officers.

This is due to the assets involved in the investigation being numerous and detailed documentation or accounts related to them are needed.

On January 18, the MACC reportedly asked Mirzan to declare all movable and immovable assets in his possession, whether within or outside the country, within 30 days from the date of notice.

Mokhzani was later investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.