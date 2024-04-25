KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 3pm yesterday to undergo his weekly physiotherapy session and is in good and stable condition.

The former prime minister’s secretariat office said in a statement that Abdullah was diagnosed with small spontaneous pneumothorax before undergoing the session and he has been advised to get sufficient rest under the doctor’s supervision.

“Alhamdulillah, he is in good condition. All family members appreciate prayers and well wishes for him.

“The IJN has advised that no visitors be allowed for now. Thank you for everyone’s concern,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Abdullah’s son-in-law Khairy Jamaluddin said the country’s fifth PM is still under doctor’s observation in the IJN’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

Khairy, on behalf of the family, also expressed appreciation for the prayers and words of encouragement from various parties.

Earlier, news of Abdullah’s health went viral on the WhatsApp application, saying he was suffering from a lack of oxygen and was in a weak state. — Bernama

