KOTA KINABALU, April 25 — The Sabah government has registered a total of 39,276 migrants for its Digital Data Collection Outreach Programme since September 2022, said an official.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the number comprises 21,994 foreign workers and 17,282 dependents.

“The programme has been actively running, including during the month of Ramadan, where so far, five plantation companies have participated and fully engaged. These companies are Kinabalu Palm Oil Group, Sabah Softwood Berhad, Benta Vision Sdn Bhd, FGV Plantations and Fast Vision Group Berhad,” he told the state assembly today.

“The main purpose of this programme is to get proper data on how many immigrants, stateless persons and illegals are here exactly so that we can act accordingly and hopefully solve this issue once and for all,” said Nizam.

Through this programme, foreign workers are registered and digitally recorded involving the collection of personal information, facial recognition, and biometrics using the Sabah Integrated Foreign Workers and Non-Residents Management System (SWIMS).

These foreign workers are recorded based on a data matrix guided by the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Immigration Regulations 1963.

“As for undocumented foreign immigrants, the government will not compromise on security issues involving this group in Sabah, where the Sabah State Immigration Department and related enforcement agencies will carry out operations to apprehend and deport these groups,” said Nizam.

“This is a step towards resolving this issue once and for all.

“If they are really qualified to become Malaysian citizens according to the Immigration laws, then we have no issues with them. If they fall into the foreigner category, we will register them,” he said.

Earlier, Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick asked the chief minister for an update on the number of recorded immigrants in Sabah and the status on digitising the registration and records process.