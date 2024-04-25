SERIAN, April 25 — A sombre atmosphere enveloped the Kampung Engkaroh Christian cemetery as Senior Seaman Joanna Felicia Rohna, who perished in a helicopter tragedy on Tuesday, was laid to rest today.

She was buried at 11.20am with military honours and the ceremony was attended by hundreds of people who came to pay their last respects to the deceased.

Among the attendees were First Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis and Serian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

Earlier, the Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft carrying the remains of Joanna, 26, arrived at the Kuching air base at 11.54pm yesterday.

Joanna is one of the 10 Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the 90th RMN Anniversary celebration. — Bernama