KUCHING, April 24 ― The Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) C-130 aircraft carrying the remains of Able Seaman I JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna, 26, who was killed in the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopter crash tragedy yesterday, arrived at the RMAF Air Base here at 11.54 last night.

A total of 27 officers and 80 other members of the First Malaysian Infantry Division (1 Div) were present to receive the body before it was taken to her husband's village in Kampung Engkaroh Tebakang, Serian about 90 kilometres from the city of Kuching, for final respects to be paid.

The mother of two will then be buried according to the RMN tradition at 9am tomorrow at the Christian cemetery near the village.

The plane carrying the body had taken off from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Subang, at 9.16pm after a delay due to bad weather.

Joanna, who hails from Kampung Sumpas Tampek, Serian, was among the 10 victims who died in the crash involving two helicopters at the RMN Base in Lumut, Perak at 9.32am on Tuesday morning. ― Bernama

