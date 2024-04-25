KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has initiated a fitness and health programme starting this month to ensure that all its personnel on duty maintain a normal body weight and body mass index (BMI).

Kuala Lumpur JBPM deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said that based on screenings conducted last January, about seven per cent of its 923 personnel were found to be overweight, with BMI readings exceeding 30.

He explained that although these figures are relatively low compared to personnel in other states, they will not remain complacent and aim for all on-duty personnel to meet the prescribed weight and BMI standards.

He stressed that this is to ensure that all personnel are capable of performing rescue and firefighting duties effectively without endangering themselves.

“This programme has been planned since last January and has been attended by 100 personnel, with cooperation from the Cheras District Health Office and Dietmonsta Sdn Bhd, a health food supplier company.

“This programme aims to ensure that personnel with BMI readings exceeding the set standards can effectively and regularly reduce their weight without compromising their health,” he told Bernama at the event here today.

Commenting further, Rozihan Anwar said that the BMI readings set for all JBPM personnel on duty range from 19 to 26.

“Moreover, a recent permanent directive from the director-general for the year 2024 has been issued, stipulating that any personnel who fails to meet the prescribed BMI level will face disciplinary action and will not be considered for promotion or awards,” he added. — Bernama