KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) today approved the main policy related to urban and rural planning, namely the Master Plan for Land Use Planning for Food Source Areas, aimed at reducing dependence on imported food products.

Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), in a statement, said the master plan is one of the intervention measures that also seeks to enhance the country’s self-reliance in terms of food supply.

“The master plan proposes four thrusts, 20 strategies, 48 actions, and 102 initiatives to be implemented by all stakeholders, especially the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and its agencies as well as state authorities,” read the statement.

The 44th MPFN meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, also considered six working papers, including one for approval, three for agreement and two for notifications.

KPKT said the master plan’s proposed strategies aim to ensure the conservation and preservation of land use in national food source areas, emphasise modern technology to enhance productivity and provide fiscal incentives to the state government to preserve food source areas.

It said the meeting also considered the guidelines for implementing urban renewal that serve as a reference to the government, state authorities, local governments, property developers and stakeholders interested in redeveloping marginalised, dilapidated and not economically viable settlements to enhance the urban design.

KPKT is also in the process of drafting a Bill related to urban renewal, emphasising the creation of liveable new cities and resetting consent thresholds, it said.

“Besides the food security aspect, MPFN also looks at the issue of rapid development that has caused some settlements in urban areas to be left behind in terms of progress, especially old and abandoned buildings as well as brownfield and greyfield sites that require urban renewal initiatives,” said the statement. — Bernama