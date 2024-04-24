YAN, April 24 — Petty officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar, 39, who died in the helicopter tragedy in Lumut, Perak, yesterday, was laid to rest with full military honours at the Masjid Haji Nyak Gam Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Ruat here at 9.55pm.

A somber atmosphere enveloped the cemetery as Noor Rahiza’s remains arrived, with the presence of approximately 500 relatives, friends, and members of the public witnessing the burial near the grave of her late mother, Ratipa Yahaya, who passed away in July last year.

Earlier, the deceased’s body was taken to her family home in Taman Perumahan Awam 2, near here, at 8.40pm to enable family members and friends to pay their last respects.

She is survived by her husband and four children, aged between six and 16, including a pair of twins.

Meanwhile, another victim of the tragedy, Warrant Officer II Muhammad Faisol Tamadun, 36, was laid to rest at the Sik Dalam Muslim Cemetery at approximately 10.10pm.

He was buried with full military honours next to the grave of his mother, Fatimah Abdullah, who passed away in August last year.

Muhammad Faisol’s remains arrived at the home of his eldest sister, Noryani Tamadun, 50, in Kampung Tanjung, Sik, at 8.55pm, where about 200 family members, friends, and neighbours paid their final respects, and then taken to Masjid Al-Muhtadin Sik Dalam for prayers led by Imam Abdullah Taib with a congregation of over 1,000.

Noryani expressed her gratitude for the seamless arrangements made to bring her brother’s body home safely and ensure his peaceful burial.

“The military has been here since 4pm preparing for the arrival of his body...thank you to everyone who helped facilitate the burial arrangements,” she told reporters.

The late Muhammad Faisol, who was the youngest of four siblings, leaves behind a wife, Nor Syuhada Jamil, 37, and two daughters aged six and 10. — Bernama