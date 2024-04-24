PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that the Defence Ministry will provide an interim report on the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter crash in two weeks.

He also said that the full report on the tragedy will be ready in over a month.

"The prime minister has conveyed condolences and the defence minister has committed that an interim report will be prepared within two weeks, with the full report on the incident to be published within a month from now,” he said in a press conference here today.

Fahmi added that the Defence Minister will also make several announcements regarding various forms of assistance approved by the Cabinet.

Yesterday, two military helicopters collided near the TLDM Lumut naval base during a practice session for its 90th anniversary celebration.

There were no survivors.

TLDM also confirmed that the collision involved an AgustaWestland AW139 maritime operation helicopter and its Eurocopter Fennec light-size counterpart.

