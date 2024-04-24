KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― PAS has praised Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin for his swift response in handling the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 TLDM personnel yesterday.

Offering condolences to the families of all the victims, PAS Secretary-General, Takiyuddin Hassan, said that the party also welcomed the minister's actions, including cancelling the 90th TLDM anniversary celebration scheduled for this Friday and replacing it with a yassin and tahlil prayer ceremony.

“PAS also welcomes his assurance to not only assist in managing the victims' funerals, but also to ensure that all benefits and entitlements due to the widows and families of the victims are provided to look after their welfare.

“While not setting a timeframe for an interim report on the incident, the minister's assurance to deliver it, along with the ministry's decision to establish a TLDM investigation board to determine the cause of the tragedy, is an appropriate move and should be expedited without delay,” he said in a statement here today.

At 9.32am yesterday, two TLDM helicopters collided mid-air and crashed in Lumut while conducting a third rehearsal for flypast in conjunction with the TLDM Fleet Open Day, scheduled to be held this Saturday. ― Bernama

