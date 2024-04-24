JOHOR BARU, April 24 — A senior police officer with the rank of inspector was arrested after allegedly committing physical sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl on Monday.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the 29-year-old suspect, stationed at the Pontian district police headquarters, was apprehended on the same day at around 11pm in the Seri Alam area.

“Johor contingent police confirmed receiving a police report lodged by the victim at 9pm. The incident is believed to have occurred in the Johor Jaya area at 6pm.

“Also seized from the suspect was a mobile phone unit along with a SIM card believed to be linked to the case under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

M Kumar said the suspect is in remand starting yesterday until Sunday.

According to him, the investigation is being conducted under section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, with a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and the possibility of whipping if found guilty.

“Johor Contingent Police are committed to combating integrity issues and criminal misconduct among their personnel to enhance public confidence in the Royal Malaysia Police force.

“The case is still under investigation, and the public is advised not to engage in any speculation that could disrupt the investigation process,” he said. — Bernama