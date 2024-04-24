KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The High Court today postponed to May 2 to give its verdict on the appeal of Rumah Bonda founder, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, who was found guilty of neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella.

Siti Bainun’s lawyer Haijan Omar said that the new date was communicated by the court via email on April 22.

“Today’s appeal decision has been postponed to May 2 at 9.30am,” Haijan told reporters when contacted.

On March 7, Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin set April 24 for the verdict on Siti Bainun’s appeal after hearing submissions from the lawyers and deputy public prosecutors.

On May 3, 2023, Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi ordered Siti Bainun to be sent to the Kajang Prison to serve an immediate 12-year prison sentence after dismissing her application to stay the sentence.

Siti Bainun, who was found guilty of committing the offence against Bella, 13, in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between Feb and June 2021, was also ordered to sign an RM5,000 good behaviour bond for five years with one surety.

She was also directed to perform 200 hours of community service, to be completed within six months after the end of the prison sentence.

On May 23, 2023, the High Court rejected Siti Bainun’s application to stay the prison sentence against her after finding that there were no special or exceptional circumstances to do so. — Bernama