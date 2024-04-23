BALIK PULAU, April 23 — A woman in a viral video showing her splashing hot water on a man with Down Syndrome in a lift was today sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM6,000, in default 12 months jail, by the Sessions Court here for the offence.

Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin handed down the sentence on Oo Saw Kee, 39, after she pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt A. Solairaj, 33, by splashing hot water on him.

Oo, a sales promoter, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today.

She was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the victim by splashing hot water on him in Lift no 2, I-Park Apartment, Jalan Rajawali, Bayan Lepas, at 9.24am last April 19.

She was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine and whipping upon conviction.

When handing down the sentence, Ahzal Fariz said the court found Oo’s act as a serious, inhumane and cruel offence against a special person, especially with no provocation by the latter.

The judge said the court shared the sentiments of the community and that the sentence imposed on the accused should serve as a reminder to the community not to repeat such acts against Persons With Disabilities (PwDs).

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Nordin Ismail, when requesting the court to impose a severe sentence, said the victim suffered burns on the back of his body, shoulders and neck and is still receiving treatment at Penang Hospital near here.

Lawyer Edric Loo, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) represented Oo. ― Bernama



