GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — Police busted a syndicate involved in the distribution of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) at entertainment centres following the arrest of two men in a series of raids in the northeast district and the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM60,086 on Thursday (April 18).

Northeast district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said investigations found that the two men were skilled in processing MDMA with several other types of drugs before mixing them into instant drink packs and selling them at entertainment centres around the city centre here.

“The first man, aged 22, was arrested at 3.30 pm by the roadside of a foodcourt here and police seized 0.93 grammes (g) of ketamine from him. His friend, 24, was then arrested beside a house of worship in Macallum Street at 8.50 pm the same day,” he told a media conference here today.

He said police then seized 50 sticks of cigarettes, each containing a mixture of tobacco and ‘mushroom’ type drugs estimated to weigh 65.74g, before raiding a rented house in the Macallum area which was used as a place to process MDMA and ‘mushroom’-laced cigarettes.

Advertisement

He said that in the raid on their rented house, police seized various types of drugs, including MDMA that had been processed and mixed into instant drink packs, 40 sticks of cigarettes containing ‘mushrooms’, ketamine, ganja, Eramin 5 and ecstasy pills and ‘mushrooms’ as well drug-processing paraphernalia.

Razlam said the two suspects are believed to have sold each pack of instant drinks containing the MDMA at entertainment centres around the city centre for between RM150 and RM250, while the ‘mushroom’-laced cigarettes were sold at RM80 per stick.

“The two are believed to have started selling the drugs since January and investigations found that they obtained their supplies from a drug syndicate chain around the state,” he said, adding that the suspects have been remanded for a week.

Advertisement

In another development, Razlam said police arrested an entertainment centre worker suspected of being involved in the distribution of drugs during a raid on the premises in the city centre and seized various types of drugs worth RM4,000 from him on Saturday (April 20).

He said the 26-year-old, who was detained at 1.55 am under Op Hiburan, led a lavish lifestyle, including owning a BMW X4 car.

“The man, who tested positive for drugs and who has been carrying out his illegal activity on his own, is believed to have processed the MDMA before mixing them into instant drink packs,” he said.

Police also confiscated the luxury car and the man has been remanded for a week for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama