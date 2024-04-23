KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — MCA Youth said today it stands firm on the party's decision to not campaign for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election if DAP is contesting it for the government.

The wing claimed DAP leaders have previously insulted MCA numerous times, and asked critics to respect the party's decision to not participate unless a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate was put forward.

“We are not against any party wanting to help DAP in campaigning this time. Anyone has the right to carry the DAP flag and carry it anywhere,” it said in a statement.

“If MCA respects the rights of all parties, then respect MCA's right not to campaign, unless the BN candidate is featured in the KKB by-election this time.”

The wing cited DAP leaders Anthony Loke and Teresa Kok's past statements towards MCA, and said that the party's response should not come as a surprise.

“In reality, the increasingly arrogant behaviour of DAP leaders is offending the MCA grassroots. After insulting with many offensive and annoying words, would the MCA grassroots still want to help DAP defend the Kuala Kubu Baru seat?

“MCA Youth is confident that if this happens to any other party, the same reaction will be expected,” it said.

It also said that MCA would not allow its dignity to be stepped on or toyed with by others, especially by a party that it said exists to replace MCA.

MCA Youth emphasised that it would stay loyal to Barisan Nasional (BN) but would only participate in the campaigns if a BN candidate contested the by-election.

It also rebutted claims that MCA is a power-hungry party.

“During the state elections in six states namely Selangor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu held on August 12, 2023, MCA decided not to participate despite being offered to contest and only campaigned for the Barisan Nasional candidates the in six states that were involved.

“If MCA is hungry for power as claimed, undoubtedly MCA would lobby and contest in the six states. But that did not happen,” it said.

Yesterday, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the coalition's component parties have the responsibility of helping the unity government’s candidate contesting the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election on May 11 to win.

According to him, the issue of “boycotting” among BN components in helping the unity government candidate does not arise because the BN supreme council meeting has not met yet regarding the by-election.