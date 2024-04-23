KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, at Istana Negara.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, various matters involving bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore were discussed at the meeting.

In the first half of 2023, Singapore was Malaysia’s second biggest trading partner after China, with trade totalling RM181.3 billion, a 6.1 per cent increase over the RM170.8 billion recorded in the same period of 2022.

Singapore is also among the major sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) for Malaysia, having contributed 8.3 per cent of the FDI registered by Malaysia last year.

Last January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the proposed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). — Bernama