IPOH, April 23 — The remains of the 10 victims of the tragedy of two helicopters colliding near the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) base in Lumut, arrived at the Forensic Department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB), here, at 6 pm.

The victims’ remains, brought by TLDM and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) hearses including two ambulances, arrived for post-mortem after undergoing the identification process by the next of kin at the Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital Lumut, this afternoon.

A crash, involving a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec (M502-6) aircraft, occurred at 9.32 this morning, during fly-past training in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary, scheduled early next month, killed 10 TLDM officers and personnel, including three women.

Meanwhile, the next of kin of the victims, who arrived at HRPB as early as 4 pm, declined to be interviewed by the media. — Bernama

