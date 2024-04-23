PUTRAJAYA, April 23 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has urged the public not to share any video clips of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) helicopter crash tragedy, to avoid committing any offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA 1998).

MCMC also advised any party that had uploaded the video clips to delete them from social media platforms.

“Internet users need to be more sensitive, and respect the grieving families of the victims,” MCMC said in a statement.

Earlier, TLDM confirmed the loss of 10 of its personnel in the 9.32 am crash, involving seven crew members of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three crew members of the TLDM Fennec.

Advertisement

It is understood that the incident occurred during fly-past training in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary scheduled early next month.

MCMC stressed that, as a statutory body which regulates the use of network facilities and network services, it would like to remind the public that the transmission of communications with characteristics that threaten, offend or disturb others is prohibited under the CMA 1998.

It also conveyed sympathy to the victims’ families and next of kin.

Advertisement

Today’s media also reported that Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil issued a similar warning to media practitioners to respect the relatives and families of the victims involved in the crash, as circulating the video clip will have an impact on them. — Bernama