KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — An investigation board led by the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) will be established to find out the cause behind the collision of two of its helicopters during a practice run in Lumut, Perak this morning, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

“The ministry agrees to establish an investigation board by the TLDM to determine the cause of the incident.

“We urge the public not to share videos of the incident out of respect for the sensitivity of the families and to avoid disrupting the investigation process,” he told reporters here.

A video clip of the hastily-called press conference was made available to Malay Mail.

Khaled said he and the Armed Forces chief will be visiting the site of the collision in Lumut for firsthand information and reports directly and to speak to the families of all the crew on board.

“We will personally visit Lumut to gather information and reports from the ground, where families affected by the incident may reside. First and foremost, we will reassure them and subsequent actions will follow standard procedures.

“In any disaster, we assure that assistance and contributions will be provided," he said.

Two military helicopters collided today during the Royal Malaysian Navy's (TLDM) rehearsal for its upcoming 90th anniversary celebration. ― Picture via Facebook/KPKT Malaysia

Earlier today, two military helicopters collided near the TLDM Lumut naval base during a practice session for its 90th anniversary celebration.

There were no survivors.

TLDM also confirmed that the collision involved an AgustaWestland AW139 maritime operation helicopter and its Eurocopter Fennec light-size counterpart.

A preliminary report previously said the two aircraft left Padang Sitiawan at approximately 9.03am before colliding, with the AW139 crashing onto the steps of the stadium of the Lumut base while the Fennec fell into the swimming pool of the base's sports complex.