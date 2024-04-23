KUCHING, April 23 — It is appropriate for the word ‘negeri’ (state) to be removed from the name of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Complex, in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), says Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“It’s appropriate for the complex to be referred as ‘Dewan Undangan Sarawak’ (Sarawak Legislative Assembly) without the word ‘negeri’.

“This is in line with the concept under the MA63 whereby we are a region, and not a state,” she told reporters after officiating at the ‘National Reading Decade’ programme at Pustaka Sarawak in Petra Jaya here today.

The Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) also pointed out the administration led by Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg should be referred as the ‘Sarawak government’, and not as ‘Sarawak state government’.

In this regard, she further said her team had continuously been reviewing existing laws on potential amendments that needed to be introduced to reflect the position of Sarawak as a ‘wilayah’ (region), and not a mere state in the country.

“It is an ongoing and natural process to look into our laws and see if there are any amendments and the need to update them.”

When asked whether the word ‘negeri’ should be removed from the names of all government agencies and departments in Sarawak, she said the government would start with the name of the Legislative Assembly first, before proceeding with any further action.

Additionally, the deputy minister said Abang Johari had always been seated with the deputy prime ministers at any federal functions, indicating the special position of Sarawak in the country.

“I don’t really know about the real federal protocol, but I do know that whenever our Premier is attending a federal function, he will be seated as the same position as the deputy prime ministers,” she said.

Meanwhile, during the programme yesterday, it was highlighted that the construction of a Sarawak Archive Centre at Petra Jaya should reach completion by the end of 2026. — The Borneo Post