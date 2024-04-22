KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Police have busted the Ayoi robbery gang which was active in robbing 24-hour convenience stores around Hulu Selangor and Gombak districts following the arrest of three local men believed to be members of the gang, yesterday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the three suspects aged 23 to 32 were arrested in a raid at a house in Kuang at 3am and seized a Honda RSX motorcycle, two helmets, a black shirt and a pair of shoes.

“A background check found that all the suspects have past records involving criminal and drug cases. Urine tests showed the three suspects were positive for methamphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal believes with the arrest of the three suspects, the police have solved nine robbery cases in Hulu Selangor and Gombak districts, while earning the community’s trust and confidence in police.

According to him, all the suspects are now remanded for six days starting yesterday until this Friday (April 26) for further investigation under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code.

“Members of the public are advised to channel information on crime and drugs cases to the police so that quick action can be taken,” he said. — Bernama