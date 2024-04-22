ALOR GAJAH, April 22 — Several recommendations aimed at addressing flood issues, particularly in Durian Tunggal here, will be brought to the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to facilitate the allocation of special funds and prompt action.

Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, said discussions have been held with Durian Tunggal assemblyman Zahari Abd Kalil and the authorities on measures to overcome the issue.

“We will thoroughly examine these flood issues to ensure comprehensive measures can be taken. The prime minister has already expressed the government’s commitment to develop flood mitigation plans for the benefit of the people.

“Datuk Seri Anwar is also aware that flooding poses a significant financial burden, especially for residents in the aftermath of floods,” he told reporters in Kampung Bukit Balai, Durian Tunggal, near here today.

Advertisement

Earlier, he distributed the Prime Minister’s Emergency Relief Fund to flood victims in Melaka. Also present were Zahari and Melaka Development Office director Megat Azlani Megat Ramli.

Shamsul Iskandar expressed confidence in the Prime Minister’s Office’s willingness to collaborate with the state government in addressing serious issues faced by the people, particularly those related to natural disasters.

Meanwhile, he said 13 affected families have received RM500 each from the Prime Minister’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Advertisement

“This contribution supplements the aid provided by the state government in response to their situation. It underscores the prime minister’s concern to alleviate the burden of those affected,” he added. — Bernama