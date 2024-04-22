SHAH ALAM, April 22 — A security manager was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today for obstructing public servants from performing their duties and using foul language, four years ago.

Magistrate Farah Roslan imposed the sentence on Paramver Singh Bullaveer Singh, 38, after he pleaded guilty to both charges and ordered him to serve three months and one month in prison for the first and second charges respectively, if he fails to pay the fine.

Paramver Singh was charged with voluntarily obstructing a police officer from performing his duties by refusing to identify himself under Section 186 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, if convicted.

The accused was also charged with verbally abusing Sergeant Mohd Shukor Md Yusof under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 which provides for a maximum fine of RM500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both, upon conviction.

The offences were committed at the Inquiry Office of the Bukit Jelutong Police Station here at 5pm on September 2, 2020.

In mitigation, counsel representing the accused, Harvindar Singh, pleaded for a lenient sentence, citing that his client was drunk at the time of the incident and under pressure after his divorce from his wife.

Deputy public prosecutor Saidah Fasihah Che Yusoff, however, sought a heavy sentence, emphasising that the accused’s actions could not be taken lightly.

The court then imposed fines of RM2,800 and RM200 for the first and second charges respectively, which the accused promptly paid. — Bernama