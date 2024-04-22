KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The trial involving Kijal assemblyman Senator Datuk Razali Idris, accused of making insulting remarks alleging government influence over the judiciary, has been postponed to July 11.

Sessions Court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali adjourned the trial date after Razali’s lawyer, Hasshahari Johari Mawi, informed the court that the defence team had submitted a letter dated April 3 requesting a postponement.

“We are applying for new trial dates in July,” he told the court.

Razali was exempted from attending today’s proceedings.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datin Kalmizah Salleh confirmed the matter. The court then set the new trial dates for July 11, 12, 15 and 16.

In a letter submitted by Razali’s lawyer to the court, obtained by the media, the defence team requested that the trial scheduled from today until this Friday be postponed as Razali is involved in the Terengganu state legislative assembly meeting from April 22 to 25.

According to the lawyer, Razali is also involved in the Sultan of Terengganu’s birthday celebrations, which will be held for a month from April 26, and various events and official ceremonies have been arranged, of which his participation is mandatory.

On November 24 last year, Razali, who is also State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman, was charged with uttering the alleged seditious words at Padang Astaka Chukai, Kemaman between 9.30pm and 11.30pm on November 10.

He was charged under Section 4 (1) (b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished under Section 4 (1) of the same law act which provides a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. — Bernama