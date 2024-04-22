KOTA TINGGI, April 22 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMA) detained two vessels and 44 crew at two separate locations here yesterday, for anchoring without permit in Johor waters.

Advertisement

Johor Maritime director Maritime First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the first seizure involved a cargo ship registered in Sierra Leone at a position 13.5 nautical miles east of Tanjung Penawar, at 11am.

He said a total of 15 Bangladeshis and Indonesians aged between 25 and 56 were then arrested.

“The second seizure involved a tanker registered in Comoros at a position nine nautical miles south-east of Tanjung Balau, operated by 29 Indian, Pakistan and Iran nationals aged between 21 and 54 years.

Advertisement

“The captain of both vessels, along with 12 crew members, were taken to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone for further investigation under Section 491B(1)(L) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952,” he said today.

Nurul Hizam said Op Jangkar Haram (for illegal anchoring) has recorded the seizure of 297 ships so far.

“This action is to ensure that all vessels entering Malaysian waters, especially the waters of Johor, respect the sovereignty and comply with the laws that have been set,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement