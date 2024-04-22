KOTA KINABALU, April 22 — The Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry (KUSKOP) and the Sabah Maju Jaya secretariat (SMJ) will discuss interventions to address hardcore poverty in the state, the Sabah state assembly was told today.

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (PH-Kadamaian), who is also Penampang MP, said the discussion aims to formulate entrepreneurial and educational interventions to complement existing initiatives in tackling the issue.

“I want to reaffirm our commitment to continue working together to develop the entrepreneurial sector through the Sabah Entrepreneurial Development Coordination Committee as envisioned by the Tuan Yang Terutama (Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin).

“KUSKOP is also following through on this mandate alongside the Sabah Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and cooperatives in Sabah,” he said.

He said this when debating the motion of thanks on the Governor’s speech at the state assembly sitting today.

Ewon noted the achievement of total foreign investments amounting to RM26.7 billion over the two years from 2021 to 2023, as well as the reduction in hardcore poverty to 12,555 households, as two significant accomplishments that the state should be proud of and appreciate.

He also commended the Sabah government’s decision to establish a Joint Coordination Committee to coordinate relevant agencies and departments in entrepreneurship development functions between the federal and state governments to maximise economic activities in the state.

Meanwhile, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (GRS-Sindumin) said that dwelling on past infrastructure failures would not benefit the people of Sabah.

Instead, he urged strong support for the current Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in its efforts to provide various infrastructures for the people and eradicate hardcore poverty in the state.

“Enough of blaming each other. We should instead support and give opportunities to the state government under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) to solve the state’s issues,” he said.

Yusof, who is also GRS Backbenchers Club chairman, urged the people to give time and understand the state government’s intentions in addressing existing problems, particularly those concerning water, electricity and roads. — Bernama