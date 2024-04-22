GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — Malaysian model and actress Siew Pui Yi has filed a civil suit against her former business partner for allegedly cheating her of RM4.3 million between 2022 and 2023.

The social media influencer, known as MsPuiYi, said the 29-year-old man used to be on her company’s board of directors as well as managing Human Resources, payroll and investments.

Siew also said at a press conference at her lawyer, K. Mahendren’s office in Green Hall here that she made a police report on October 24 last year and a police investigation is ongoing.

The 25-year-old said, ”I met him through a mutual friend in 2019 and I was told he is a person with integrity and that I can trust him as a business partner.”

When she found out he had failed to resolve her company and personal income tax issues with the Inland Revenue Board, she decided to lodge a police report and terminate his position in her company.

Mahendren said the civil suit was filed online at the Penang High Court yesterday.

Siew Pui Yi and her lawyer K. Mahendren (right) at the press conference. Picture by Opalyn Mok

“She is claiming for special damages amounting to RM4 million, costs and other reliefs,” he said.

He said the police is also investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal code for cheating.

“The police have already taken Siew’s statements a few times and are still investigating the case,” he said.

Siew is a Malaysian social media personality with over 24 million followers on Instagram.

She also appeared on the cover of United States-based men’s magazine Penthouse in 2022.