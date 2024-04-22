KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced plans to build South-east Asia's largest integrated circuit design hub in Selangor.

He said the IC Design Park will host top-notch anchor tenants and partner with global companies, adding that the move is supported by the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC) and the Selangor government.

“Additionally, to make Malaysia a true gateway to major economies, we will also witness the city-to-city connection between Kuala Lumpur and Hangzhou so that capital, talent, and market access will no longer be a barrier to success,” he said in his speech at KL20 Summit 2024 here.

He said the government is positioning Malaysia to be a world leader in semiconductors, clean energy, agritech, and Islamic fintech.

Advertisement