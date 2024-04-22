ALOR SETAR, April 22 — A senior government engineer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of cheating an assistant accountant from the state Accountant-General’s Department involving payment vouchers totalling RM19,950 six years ago.

Fadziyani Mohamed, 55, was charged with conspiring with a company manager to deceive the assistant accountant into approving Staff Air Conditioning Installation Training Course fees totalling RM19,950 to the company on May 31, 2018 at the Accountant-General’s Department here.

At that time, Fadziyani held the position of state Public Works Department military unit chief at the Sungai Petani field camp.

She was charged under Section 415 of the Penal Code and can be sentenced under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of five years in jail and a fine or both.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin prosecuted while the accused was represented by Mohd Norazam Majid.

Judge J. Jean Sharmila set bail at RM8,000 with one surety. The accused was also ordered to surrender her passport and report to the nearest MACC office every month. — Bernama

