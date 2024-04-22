GEORGE TOWN, April 22 — Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department, deputy director Datuk Hamzah Ahmad has been appointed as the new Penang police chief, effective today.

He replaces Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, who was appointed as the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director on March 25.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain witnessed the handing over of duty ceremony at Dewan Mutiara of the Penang police headquarters today.

The handover of duties of the chairman of the Penang Police Family Association (Perkep) was also held between Datin Wan Norazah Wanchik and Datin Sulastri Fethihana Swanto.

In his speech, Razarudin said the appointment was made after taking into account Hamzah’s credibility and leadership skills.

“I am confident that Hamzah, who was born in Sik, Kedah, and with his more than 36 years of experience can lead the Penang police contingent towards greater excellence.

“His extensive experience serving in various capacities, including at the district, state police contingent, Maktab PDRM Kuala Lumpur, and Bukit Aman, will definitely equip Hamzah to shoulder this new responsibility with ease,” he said.

Razarudin also urged all members of the Penang police contingent to reinforce their commitment to delivering transparent, efficient, and trustworthy services to enhance community confidence and the team’s image.

Meanwhile, Khaw conveyed his appreciation and gratitude to all members of the Penang police contingent for their cooperation and unwavering commitment throughout his tenure as state police chief. — Bernama