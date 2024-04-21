KUALA NERANG, April 21 — The impartiality shown by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim by attending programmes and meeting leaders from states under the opposition reflects the Prime Minister’s concern towards development and welfare of the people.

Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said after having visited Perlis and Kelantan, two states under the opposition, the Prime Minister will be coming to Kedah to attend the Madani Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations on May 4.

“In the morning of May 4, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a briefing on development in Kedah by the state government.

“It shows the attitude of a leader whose vision has no boundaries when it comes to the welfare of the people, including those in states under the opposition,” he said when met at the Padang Terap Umno division’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri function, here today.

Mahdzir said though Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is known to regularly attack Anwar and the Unity Government, the Prime Minister has never taken such criticism into consideration when deciding to visit Kedah, because his priority is development and the people.

“He (Anwar) wants to hear the wishlist of the state government, plans or programmes that have the interest and welfare of the people, especially from sectors that are available in Kedah like agriculture, fisheries or infrastructure,” he said.

The ‘Madani Hari Raya Aidilfitri programme with the Prime Minister’ has been scheduled in seven states from April 18 and Kedah’s celebrations falls on May 4.

Earlier, Muhammad Sanusi was reported as saying that he will be attending the Madani Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations that will be held at Tasik Bandar Darulaman, Jitra.

Muhammad Sanusi had said Anwar is also scheduled for an official meeting with the him at the Kedah Menteri Besar’s office at Wisma Darul Aman, Alor Setar on the same date. — Bernama