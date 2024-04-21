KUALA KUBU BARU, April 21 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election will be announced on April 25.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the name of the party’s candidate for the by-election will be decided in the PN supreme council meeting tomorrow.

“At tomorrow’s meeting, we will discuss which candidate is the most suitable on the basis of ‘winnability’. We have many candidates, but whatever party has a proposal to put forward the name of a (other) candidate, we accept it.

“We will evaluate which candidate to be named in terms of academic qualifications and involvement in non-governmental organisations. It is best that the candidates submitted are from the Hulu Selangor area and a local because the sentiments of local people need to be taken into account,” he said in a press conference at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Aidilfitri Open House here today.

In the meantime, Muhyiddin said his party will conduct several screenings involving various agencies before the candidate is finalised.

In last year’s state election, the late Lee Kee Hiong of DAP successfully defended the Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat, defeating Teoh Kien Hong (Gerakan), Siva Prakash Ramasamy (Muda), and Chang Boon Lai (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) with a majority of 4,119 votes.

The seat became vacant after Lee died on March 21.

Voting for the by-election will take place on May 11, while nomination day is on April 27. — Bernama