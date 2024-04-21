KUALA SELANGOR, April 21 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has its own strategy to attract Malay voters to support the candidate representing the Unity Government in the upcoming Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, said the party’s director of strategy Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Without disclosing the strategy, Dzulkefly said this goal could be achieved through the cooperation and organised effort of the party’s machinery within the Unity Government.

“By mobilising the entire machinery of Unity Government parties and promoting the trend of peace, tranquillity, and harmony brought by the Unity Government, I am confident the people will maintain this trend in the upcoming by-election,” he said.

Advertisement

He told this to reporters when met at the Kuala Selangor parliamentary constituency’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here today.

Dzulkefly, who is also Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Kuala Selangor, emphasised that every party within the Unity Government must present a united front and give full support to ensure the victory of the chosen candidate.

“The outcome of the by-election must also send a clear signal and boost confidence in Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Unity Government’s leadership in driving the nation forward,” he added.

Advertisement

The Kuala Kubu Baru state constituency by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

Nomination is on April 27 and polling on May 11. — Bernama