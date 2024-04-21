SHAH ALAM, Apr 21 — Reports that MIC will boycott the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election campaign are not true, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran has assured him that the Barisan Nasional party will help its Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies.

“It’s not true. The MIC president called me to let me know that he will be heading to KKB tomorrow.

“Who did you hear this from?” Anwar replied to reporters when asked to comment on an allegation that the BN component parties MIC and MCA will sit out the Selangor state by-election.

“He said that he will help in KKB, Vigneswaran said that. The reports that said he will not cooperate is not true,” Anwar said after PKR’s 25th anniversary special convention held here.

Last Wednesday, news portal Malaysiakini reported Vigneswaran hinting that MIC will not help the unity government campaign for the KKB by-election if a BN candidate is not fielded.

Similarly, MCA released a statement last Friday saying it will not campaign for PH in the by-election.

The decision by MCA was made following a meeting of the party’s political development committee which took place at the party’s headquarters that same Friday.

The Kuala Kubu Baru state seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hmong from DAP on March 21.

Lee, 58, who held the seat since 2013 had died from battling cancer in the past few years.

Nomination date is set for April 27, while polling day will be on May 11.