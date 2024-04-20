MUAR, April 20 — Parents and teachers need to be aware of students’ health conditions before they undertake any outdoor activities, including cross-country races, in view of the current hot weather.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said this is important to prevent children or students from any potential risks, especially during their involvement in extracurricular activities.

“This serves as a stern reminder. Children should not be exposed to risks beyond their capabilities. The Health Ministry consistently advises on measures to prevent children from facing dehydration risks.

“Parents must be honest (about their child’s health conditions) and schools should avoid exposing children to risky situations. It is crucial that this matter be given due attention,” he told reporters after attending the Johor Amanah Aidilfitri Celebration in Kampung Parit Keroma here today.

Asked about whether schools should possess information regarding students’ health status, Dzulkefly said his ministry would look into the matter.

Yesterday, a 14-year-old student collapsed while participating in a school-level cross-country running event in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan and died during treatment at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah (HTAN) Hospital.

Kuala Pilah deputy police chief DSP Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab was reported to have said that the student collapsed about 50 metres away from the finishing line at about 9.30am.

According to him, the student’s father said his son was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in 2016 and received treatment and medications from the National Heart Institute. — Bernama