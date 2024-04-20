KANGAR, April 20 — An elderly man gone missing for days was found dead, sprawled on his back and shirtless in only a sarong in a thicket near Sungai Kampung Titi Tok Bandar here this morning.

Perlis police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the elderly man, who was identified as Che Man Che Pi, 68, was found lifeless by a man in the vicinity at 11.10am today.

“From preliminary investigations, we found that the man had died... and positively identified by the man’s son, who upon questioning said his father had vanished from their home in Kampung Medan Utan Aji for the past three to four days,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Advertisement

Muhammad said a search to find the missing elderly man was undertaken by family, kin and friends but proved futile while it was learnt that the man has a history of high blood pressure and was receiving psychiatric treatment at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here.

He said the forensic team of the Perlis contingent police headquarters (IPK) had carried out an examination of the body of the deceased and detecting no foul play, classified the case as a sudden-death for the time being.

“The man’s body has been taken to the Forensic Unit of Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar for further investigation,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement