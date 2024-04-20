SHAH ALAM, April 20 ― The allegation against Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari purportedly approving land in Dengkil to his own company is described as a rerun episode of the twisted accusations during the previous Selangor state elections.

The Menteri Besar’s political secretary, Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad, described it as a ploy by certain desperate parties ahead of the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, a narrative that’s transparent in its storyline and script.

“I have examined the Facebook posts related to the police report filed by Badrulhisham Shahrin, also known as Chegu Bard, who alleges that Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari approved land for his own company.

“He claims to be supported by documents about the Selangor state government supposedly allocating 100.04 acres of land in Dengkil to Landasan Lumayan Berjaya Sdn Bhd,” he said in a statement on Facebook today.

He said the Menteri Besar’s Office is prepared to fully cooperate with the authorities to clear Amirudin’s name.

“Based on several identified inaccuracies and missteps in his previous posts, we respectfully invite him to join the group of individuals currently facing legal action, similar to what a prominent figure in the northern region is undergoing by launching cheap political attacks with baseless facts,” he said. ― Bernama



