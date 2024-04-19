PONTIAN, April 19 — The Works Ministry (KKR) hopes that the upgrading of three roads in Johor can be implemented next year after it was found that the need is urgent as more vehicles are plying these roads.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the three upgrading projects involved widening the road from the Ayer Baloi T-junction to Sedenak; Benut crossroad to Simpang Renggam toll plaza; and MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Pontian to Tampok.

He said that the ministry had submitted the application to the Ministry of Finance, and it was the ministry’s priority to upgrade the roads involving Kulai, Pontian and Kluang districts.

“Therefore we have applied in the Fifth Rolling Plan as one of the additional priority projects at the Johor state level.

“The three roads will change the landscape of Kulai, Simpang Renggam (Kluang) and Pontian. The facility is not just for us in Pontian, but also for Simpang Renggam and Kulai as well,” he told reporters after the Pontian Parliamentary constituency Aidilfitri Open House, at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said that the government’s decision to provide allocations to Opposition representatives was aimed at looking after the welfare of the people of the parliamentary constituency involved.

He said that the current government’s approach was to give allocations to the Opposition, so that the people and voters in each parliamentary constituency are still being looked after, and are never excluded from receiving allocations from the government, such as Rahmah cash assistance. — Bernama

