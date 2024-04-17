KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has assured that the construction of the combat training diving pool at Iskandar Camp, Mersing, Johor, which has experienced delays, will be fully completed by June.

Its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said he had been informed by KKR officials about the matter, and so far, only two per cent of the project remains incomplete, as stated by the Ministry of Defence earlier.

“At the KKR level, we welcome His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s instructions to visit and assess the situation there,” he told reporters after the Joint Engagement Session of the Minister of Works with the Highway Authority at the Tan Sri M. Yusuff Hall, Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), near here today.

Nanta added he would meet Sultan Ibrahim soon to explain the issue of the delay in the construction of the combat training diving pool project, and a detailed investigation was still underway to ensure fairness to all parties involved.

Advertisement

Last Monday, Sultan Ibrahim ordered those responsible for building the combat training diving pool to provide an explanation for the delay in the construction.

His Majesty, who is also the Colonel Commandant of the Special Forces Group (GGK), said that the pool, which was supposed to be fully completed by December 2022, is still under construction, while the project signboards were removed.

In a separate development, Nanta said KKR welcomes the proposal for the construction of a new highway link connecting Tanjung Malim to Lumut, as it is necessary to address road congestion issues.

Advertisement

“We understand that the area has its needs, and even in the Cabinet meeting (this morning), its necessity was discussed (to build a highway between Tanjung Malim and Lumut),” he said, adding that the proposal for the project is still under discussion.

On April 16, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad explained that the construction of the highway is necessary following the launch of the High Tech Automotive Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim, to facilitate logistics services exported through the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC). — Bernama