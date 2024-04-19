KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Police have busted a syndicate supplying records and accounting systems to online scam call centres targeting Chinese nationals.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said acting on intelligence, the police raided a premises in Cheras on April 10 and detained eight individuals.

He said that those arrested consisted of five men, two female Chinese nationals, and a Vietnamese woman.

“Six out of the eight individuals were charged at the Magistrates’ Court in Jalan Duta on April 16 under Section 120(2) of the Penal Code, while the other two were released without conditions,” he told a press conference here today.

Ramli said that during the raid, the police also seized four laptops, two monitors, 10 mobile phones, a modem, a router and cash amounting to RM3,122.

According to him, investigations revealed that the group had been operating since last March, supplying records and accounting systems to job scam syndicates.

“The group acts as programmers of the financial management systems for online scam syndicates, and they only need to pay RM1,000 a month to use the systems. “They are also responsible for maintaining and resolving any issues related to the systems. This syndicate managed to sell their systems to five customers in China with payments made using cryptocurrency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramli said the police also crippled a scam call centre syndicate offering fake television, drama and movie broadcast packages to Chinese nationals with the arrest of five individuals, comprising two local men and three Chinese men, aged between 28 and 33, in Taman Maluri Cheras on April 12.

“Those arrested were believed to have acted as supervisors and customer service officers at the call centre.

“Two of the five individuals were charged in court on April 16 under Section 120B(2) of the Penal Code, while the other three were named as prosecution witnesses,” he said. — Bernama