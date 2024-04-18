GEORGE TOWN, April 18 — The Penang state government has yet to make a decision on its proposed undersea tunnel project linking Gurney Drive on the island to Bagan Ajam in Seberang Perai.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state will still need to wait for recommendations from the state steering committee on the project.

“We have waited for more than a year for the Penang Port Commission to finalise and approve its 30-year PPC Development Master Plan.

“So now after the plan is approved, whether the tunnel will continue, whether its alignment will be changed or whether it will be relocated, we will wait for recommendations from the steering committee,” he said during a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

He said the steering committee, headed by state exco Zairil Khir Johari, will scrutinise the Penang Port Commission (PPC) development master plan before making recommendations.

The proposed undersea tunnel has been on hold pending the finalisation of its feasibility study.

Chow said the feasibility study could not be finalised as it was pending the completion and approval of the PPC development master plan.

“PPC recently presented the development master plan, and it involved the expansion of port facilities that may affect a portion of the undersea tunnel.

“As project owner of the undersea tunnel, the state will make a final decision on the project after hearing recommendations from the steering committee,” he added.

It was reported that the PPC development master plan was recently approved by the PPC board.

However, the proposed expansion of the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) under the master plan reportedly could intrude into the existing proposed location for the undersea tunnel.

The undersea tunnel is part of a RM6.3 billion package project including three major highways under the state’s Penang Transport Master Plan.

It was proposed as a third link between the island and the mainland to reduce congestion on the first Penang bridge.