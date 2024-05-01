JOHOR BARU, May 1 — Police apprehended 11 individuals suspected of being part of a fake job scam and non-existent investment syndicate during a raid on two residential units in the city at approximately 6pm on Monday.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar stated that they comprised two local men, eight foreign men, and one foreign woman, all aged between 28 and 45.

“Police also seized 41 mobile phones, six computers, three ATM cards, a WiFi modem and router, and a set of keys with access cards to enter the respective houses,” he said in a statement last night.

Kumar further clarified that the modus operandi of the syndicate was to target victims from abroad using social media platforms such as Facebook and Telegram.

Advertisement

“It is believed they used cryptocurrency as a payment medium and also offered the sale of foreign mobile phone lines.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and members of the public who have fallen victim are urged to come forward and make a police report.

He also advised the public to remain vigilant and stay informed about the latest trends in commercial crime, to safeguard themselves against falling prey to such fraudulent schemes. — Bernama

Advertisement