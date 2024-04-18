IPOH, April 18 ― The new water tariff rate for domestic users in Perak has been set at 75 sen per cubic metre compared with the previous 70 sen, effective May 1.

Perak Menteri Besar Office, in a statement, said that the increase of five sen involves the use of up to 20 cubic metres per month while the charge for the use of up to 21 to 35 cubic metres is set at a rate of RM1.08, compared with RM1.03 sen previously.

It said that to reduce the impact of tariff changes on domestic users, the Perak Water Board (LAP) provides a rebate at the rate of 40 sen per cubic metre for the use of up to the first 10 cubic metres per month (equivalent to RM4 per month).

“With the rebate, the average tariff rate for the use of up to 20 cubic metres can be reduced to only 55 sen per cubic metre compared with 75 sen without the rebate,” read the statement.

It added that with an increase of five sen, the new water tariff in Perak is much lower than the average rate of 22 sen set by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN). ― Bernama

