MELAKA, April 18 — Firefighters rescued an eight-year-old boy after he was accidentally locked in his mother’s car with the engine running at Taman Lagenda here today.

Senior Fire Superintendent Operations Commander I (KUP) Mohamad Ismail Harun said following an emergency call at 2.56pm from the victim's mother, a team of firemen along with machinery and the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit from the Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue Station (JBPM) were dispatched to the location.

“Upon arriving at the scene six minutes later, they took about five minutes to open the door of the Honda Civic FD using special equipment and found the child asleep with the engine still running.

“It is believed that the child was locked in for 20 minutes after the mother went to a nearby shop while members of the public also tried to help but failed to open the car door,” he said today.

Elaborating, Mohamad Ismail said the boy was in a normal, healthy condition when he was removed from the car and handed over to his mother. — Bernama

