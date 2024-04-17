KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz said he will apply to “correct certain factual errors” in a supporting affidavit for Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve his remaining prison sentence at home.

Tengku Zafrul was responding to news of the document from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that cited the former as affirming the existence of a supplementary order from the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong for Najib to see out his sentence under house arrest.

“I will be taking steps to obtain appropriate legal advice and seek to write to the High Court to ask for permission or leave to file an affidavit to correct certain factual errors contained in the affidavit in question,” he said in a statement here today.

“I take no position in so far as the merits of the ongoing dispute is concerned but I merely wish to ensure that the factual record is properly reflected and recorded so that all parties and in particular the High Court is properly appraised of all material facts.

“This will ultimately allow for a just and fair decision to be made in the interest of all parties concerned,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, Ahmad Zahid was revealed to be the critical witness who filed testimony in support of Najib’s bid to compel the federal government and the Pardons Board to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Agong.

Ahmad Zahid claimed that Tengku Zafrul had affirmed the order’s existence during a meeting at the former’s house in Country Heights, Kajang on January 30.

In his application, Najib claimed the former King issued the order during the January 29 meeting of the board, for the former to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.